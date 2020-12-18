UrduPoint.com
Actor Jeremy Bulloch Famous For Role Of Boba Fett In Star Wars Dies At Age Of 75 - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 50 seconds ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 06:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2020) UK actor Jeremy Bulloch, who is famous for the role of Mandalorian warrior Boba Fett in the Star Wars franchise, has died at the age of 75 years, the Deadline news outlet reported.

The deceased actor played Boba Fett in "Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back" (1980) and "Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi" (1983).

"Jeremy Bulloch was the quintessential English gentleman. A fine actor, delightful company & so kind to everyone lucky enough to meet or work with him. I will deeply miss him & am so grateful to have known him," Mark Hamill, who played iconic Jedi Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars franchise, wrote on his Twitter page.

Bulloch reportedly died in hospital because of the complications linked to Parkinson's disease. 

More Stories From World

