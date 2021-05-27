Actor Steven Seagal to Join Just Russia For Truth Political Party on Saturday

(@FahadShabbir)

Hollywood actor Steven Seagal will officially join the political party A Just Russia Patriots For Truth on Saturday, the party told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2021) Hollywood actor Steven Seagal will officially join the political party A Just Russia Patriots For Truth on Saturday, the party told Sputnik.

The new party was created out of the merger of A Just Russia with Patriots of Russia and For Truth in January 2021.

"We are planning to give the party card of the merged party to Steven Seagal during the house of delegates session. He was previously a member of the party For Truth, now with Zakhar Prilepin's team he has joined A Just Russia For Truth," the party said.

According to the party, Seagal will continue working on environmental issues, especially those related to pollution.

The actor will also present his plans in that area during the session.