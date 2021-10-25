Actor Who Played Gunther in Friends Dies of Prostate Cancer

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2021) James Michael Tyler, the actor who played Gunther in the Friends sitcom has died at the age of 59 of prostate cancer.

"Warner Bros. Television mourns the loss of James Michael Tyler, a beloved actor and integral part of our FRIENDS family.

Our thoughts are with his family, friends, colleagues and fans," a statement released on the official Friends Twitter account on Sunday says.

Tyler's manager confirmed to Variety on Sunday that the actor, who was diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer in September 2018, died peacefully in his Los Angeles home on Sunday morning.

In June, Tyler revealed his stage 4 prostate cancer diagnosis on "Today," saying that he learned of his illness when he was 56.

The actor appeared on the HBO Max special "Friends: The Reunion" via video conference this past spring.