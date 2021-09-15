Actress Angelina Jolie Meets With Psaki About Reauthorizing Violence Against Women Act

UrduPoint.com

Wed 15th September 2021

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Wednesday that she met with actress and activist Angelina Jolie to discuss the importance of reauthorizing the Violence Against Women Act (VAWA)

"Met briefly this morning with the tireless and committed Angelina Jolie this morning to talk about the importance of reauthorizing the Violence Against Women Act and the importance of continuing to fight for women, children and families around the world," Psaki said via Twitter.

The US House of Representatives passed the reauthorization of VAWA in March. The US Senate is yet to consider and pass their own version of the reauthorization.

The legislation funds the investigation and prosecution of violent crimes against women, imposes automatic and mandatory restitution on those convicted of such crimes. VAWA also establishes Federal programs and offices to address crimes against women.

