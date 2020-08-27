UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Actual Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Syria Likely Far Exceeds Official Figures - UN Official

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 08:34 PM

Actual Number of COVID-19 Cases in Syria Likely far Exceeds Official Figures - UN Official

The actual number of novel coronavirus cases in Syria likely significantly exceeds the reported figures, UN Assistant-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Deputy Emergency Relief Coordinator Ramesh Rajasingham said during a UN Security Council meeting on Thursday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) The actual number of novel coronavirus cases in Syria likely significantly exceeds the reported figures, UN Assistant-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Deputy Emergency Relief Coordinator Ramesh Rajasingham said during a UN Security Council meeting on Thursday.

"In his briefing to you last month, Under-Secretary-General [Mark] Lowcock warned that the very limited COVID-19 testing in Syria masks the real extent of the outbreak," Rajasingham said. "Reports of healthcare facilities filling up, of rising numbers of death notices and burials, all seem to indicate that actual cases far exceed official figures."

Rajasingham pointed out that the official numbers rather show that community transmission of the novel coronavirus in Syria is widespread.

Of the total of 2,440 confirmed cases across the country, the majority cannot be traced to a known source, he said.

Moreover, the rising number of patients puts additional stress on the already weak health system, and health workers still lack personal protective equipment supplies. Unable to cope with capacity pressure and infections among staff, several health facilities have suspended their operations.

In the Al-Hawl refugee camp, where eight children died at the beginning of August, 12 health centers had to shut down due to workers contracting the novel coronavirus and the lack of protective items, Rajasingham said.

The World Health Organization will lead a technical mission to the camp this week to asses how the delivery of health services can be improved.

Related Topics

World United Nations Syria Died Lead August All Refugee Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Russian, Belarusian Foreign Ministers Stress Need ..

1 minute ago

Lebanese Security Services Detain 25 People Involv ..

1 minute ago

Afghan head of peace process hopeful of talks with ..

1 minute ago

Syrian talks resume despite virus cases: UN

1 minute ago

Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry expres ..

4 minutes ago

Spanish children over six to wear masks at school

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.