Actual Number of COVID-19 Cases in Syria Likely far Exceeds Official Figures - UN Official

The actual number of novel coronavirus cases in Syria likely significantly exceeds the reported figures, UN Assistant-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Deputy Emergency Relief Coordinator Ramesh Rajasingham said during a UN Security Council meeting on Thursday

"In his briefing to you last month, Under-Secretary-General [Mark] Lowcock warned that the very limited COVID-19 testing in Syria masks the real extent of the outbreak," Rajasingham said. "Reports of healthcare facilities filling up, of rising numbers of death notices and burials, all seem to indicate that actual cases far exceed official figures."

Rajasingham pointed out that the official numbers rather show that community transmission of the novel coronavirus in Syria is widespread.

Of the total of 2,440 confirmed cases across the country, the majority cannot be traced to a known source, he said.

Moreover, the rising number of patients puts additional stress on the already weak health system, and health workers still lack personal protective equipment supplies. Unable to cope with capacity pressure and infections among staff, several health facilities have suspended their operations.

In the Al-Hawl refugee camp, where eight children died at the beginning of August, 12 health centers had to shut down due to workers contracting the novel coronavirus and the lack of protective items, Rajasingham said.

The World Health Organization will lead a technical mission to the camp this week to asses how the delivery of health services can be improved.