UrduPoint.com

Acute Food Insecurity To Deteriorate In 22 Countries In Coming Months - UN Report

Umer Jamshaid Published May 29, 2023 | 02:20 PM

Acute Food Insecurity to Deteriorate in 22 Countries in Coming Months - UN Report

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2023) Severe food shortage is likely to grow in 18 "hunger hotspots" in 22 countries further in 2023, a report by the UN Food and Agriculture Organization and the World Food Programme said on Monday.

"The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and the World Food Programme (WFP) warn that acute food insecurity is likely to deteriorate further in 18 hunger hotspots - comprising a total 22 countries - during the outlook period from June to November 2023," the report said.

Sudan, Burkina Faso, Mali and Haiti have been added to the list of the highest-concern-level countries to Afghanistan, Nigeria, Somalia, South Sudan and Yemen remaining on the list, according to the report.

"The report spotlights the risk of a spill-over of the Sudan crisis - raising the risk of negative impacts in the neighbouring countries, shows that deepening economic shocks continue to drive low- and middle-income nations deeper into crisis, and warns that a likely El Nino climatic phenomenon is raising fears of climate extremes in vulnerable countries around the globe," FAO said.

Over one million people are expected to leave Sudan, and another 2.5 million within the country will face acute food shortage in the coming months.

The report also urges immediate humanitarian actions to save lives and prevent deaths from starvation in the hotspots.

In early May, the Global Report on Food Crises for 2023 by Food Security Information Network and Global Network Against Food Crises, an alliance of humanitarian organizations founded by the United Nations and the European Union, said that around 258 million people in 58 countries experienced acute food insecurity in 2022 due to conflicts, climate change and consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, compared to 193 million a year earlier.

Related Topics

Somalia Afghanistan Shortage World United Nations Agriculture Yemen European Union Mali Alliance Burkina Faso Sudan Nigeria Haiti May June November From Million

Recent Stories

Dar avoids tough questions about recovery of natio ..

Dar avoids tough questions about recovery of national economy

57 minutes ago
 Info Minister asks PTI chief to apologize to natio ..

Info Minister asks PTI chief to apologize to nation over violence

1 hour ago
 SC hears ECP's review petition against May 14 elec ..

SC hears ECP's review petition against May 14 elections

2 hours ago
 EGA brings innovative behavioural safety programme ..

EGA brings innovative behavioural safety programme to region to progress journey ..

2 hours ago
 Ishaq Dar stresses Islamic finance potential to ad ..

Ishaq Dar stresses Islamic finance potential to address challenges of poverty

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 May 2023

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.