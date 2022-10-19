UrduPoint.com

Acute Malnutrition In Somalia May Lead To Unprecedented Child Mortality - UNICEF

Umer Jamshaid Published October 19, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Acute Malnutrition in Somalia May Lead to Unprecedented Child Mortality - UNICEF

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2022) The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) on Tuesday expressed concern about malnutrition among children in Somalia, which could lead to an unprecedented numbers of child deaths.

"Today in Somalia, every single minute of every single day, a child is admitted to a health facility for treatment of severe acute malnutrition. The latest admission rates from August show 44,000 children admitted with severe acute malnutrition. That is a child per minute," UNICEF spokesman James Elder said.

Elder said that children suffering from severe malnutrition are 11 times more likely to die from diarrhea and measles than children receiving good nutrition. The spokesman added that many thousands of children do not receive the support they need due to terrorism and threats against humanitarian workers, which complicates the process of providing humanitarian aid.

The spokesman also noted that there are still a lot of funding challenges and called on the international community to provide more aid.

"Whilst substantial funds have come in over the past months - thanks to USAID, the UK Government, and the European Commission - long-term funding is part of the critical change needed to prevent famine from happening, again, and again. For instance, UNICEF's three-year appeal to help families and their communities build resilience in the Horn of Africa region is currently just 3 per cent funded," Elder added.

On October 14, the international charity, Oxfam, reported that the situation in Somalia, Ethiopia, Kenya and South Sudan is deteriorating very quickly amid drought, regional conflicts, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and rising prices due to the conflict in Ukraine, adding that 6 million children across the four countries are facing malnutrition.

Related Topics

Africa Somalia United Nations Ukraine Drought Lead Ethiopia United Kingdom Sudan Kenya August October From Government Million

Recent Stories

Imran Khan creating unrest in the country: Senator ..

Imran Khan creating unrest in the country: Senator

27 minutes ago
 Paris Police Make 11 Arrests as Thousands Demand H ..

Paris Police Make 11 Arrests as Thousands Demand Higher Pay - Reports

27 minutes ago
 Israeli Leader to Discuss Air Defense Systems With ..

Israeli Leader to Discuss Air Defense Systems With Ukrainian Foreign Minister - ..

29 minutes ago
 Biden to Speak With Mexican President Today on Ran ..

Biden to Speak With Mexican President Today on Range of Issues - White House

29 minutes ago
 Minister directs to speed up survey work of flood ..

Minister directs to speed up survey work of flood damages

29 minutes ago
 Thousands strike across France amid fuel shortages ..

Thousands strike across France amid fuel shortages

29 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.