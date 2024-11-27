Adani Group Says It Lost Nearly $55 Bn As US Charges Sparked Rout
Faizan Hashmi Published November 27, 2024 | 02:50 PM
New Delhi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) India's Adani Group conglomerate said Wednesday it had lost almost $55 billion in a stock market rout since US prosecutors last week accused its founder and other officials of fraud.
The November 20 bombshell indictment in New York accused billionaire industrialist founder Gautam Adani and multiple subordinates of deliberately misleading international investors as part of a bribery scheme.
It said they had "devised a scheme to offer, authorise, make and promise to make bribes payments to Indian government officials".
The firm, which denies the charges, said in a statement on Wednesday: "Since the intimation of the US DoJ (Department of Justice) indictment, the group has suffered a loss of near $55 billion in its market capitalisation across its 11 listed companies."
Gautam Adani, 62, is suspected of having participated in the $250 million scheme in bribes to secure lucrative government contracts.
Adani Group issued a stiff denial, describing the charges as "baseless", but it triggered a heavy sell-off of Adani stocks in Mumbai last week, with multiple trading halts.
A statement on Wednesday said Adani officials are "only charged" with securities fraud, wire fraud conspiracy and securities fraud. It denies all the charges.
It said it was "incorrect" to say that either Gautam Adani or his nephew Sagar Adani had been charged with bribery or corruption.
Stocks in Adani Enterprises surged after the statement, piling on more than 10 percent in Mumbai, as did Adani Green, its renewable energy arm.
Adani is a close ally of Hindu nationalist Prime Minister Narendra Modi and was at one point the world's second-richest man, and critics have long accused him of improperly benefitting from their relationship.
