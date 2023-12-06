Open Menu

Adapting Indus Basin Key To Adapt Pakistan To Climate Change: PM

Ijaz Ahmad Published December 06, 2023 | 10:16 AM

Dubai: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6 December, 2023)
Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar said adapting Pakistan to climate change was vital to adapt the Indus Basin to the impacts of climate as majority of the population was linked with the river. He said Pakistan’s climate challenge was primarily a water challenge which needed immediate actions to be addressed.
Addressing an event on “Living Indus Initiative” held here at the Pakistan Pavilion at the venue of United Nations’ 28th Conference of Parties (COP 28), the prime minister said Pakistan was the 8th most vulnerable country in the world to the impacts of climate change. He said Living Indus was as an umbrella initiative aimed at restoring the ecological health of the Indus within the boundaries of Pakistan, which was most vulnerable to climate change. He maintained that the government of Pakistan was clear on its priorities with Living Indus. “This umbrella initiative emerge from extensive consultation with stakeholders, resulting in a set of 25 living interventions that emphasize nature based solutions and ecosystem based adaptation approaches.” The prime minister said more important was that the Living Indus initiative sought to mobilize a moment that prepared and restored a healthy Indus for today and tomorrows. “And we are here to collaborate and give voice to our rivers. The Indus river needs a voice and we are here to be give that voice. The Indus feeds us and if we do not take care of it, it will not be there to take care of us,” he remarked.

This initiative, he said suggested that “we need a minimum indicative investment between US$11 to 17 billion over the next 15 years to mobilize from the public sector, private sector, citizens and communities”. He said Pakistan launched “Recharge Pakistan” that was the first concrete step towards the Living Indus. “This flagship project with an international climate finance of nearly $78 million is central to our efforts in reducing future flooding and drought impacts,” he added. The Recharge Pakistan project under the Living Indus framework will not only benefit millions of our citizens but also serve as a model for climate innovation on a global scale. PM Kakar on the occasion also called upon various stakeholders including scholars, architectures, poets, literary people to contribute towards the global efforts of addressing the climate change issue by raising voice in their articles, sermons, addresses and poetry.

Later, talking to the students of Pakistan’s orphan school KORT education who won the prestigious Zayed Sustainability prize here at COP28, the prime minister said the students had made every Pakistani including himself proud as they have done a wonderful job. He said the new generation was very talented and it will make the future of the country, hence they needed proper attention.

