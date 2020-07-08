UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ADB Approves 250 Mln USD Loan To Support Cambodia's COVID-19 Response

Faizan Hashmi 52 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 03:32 PM

ADB approves 250 mln USD loan to support Cambodia's COVID-19 response

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Wednesday approved a 250-million-U.S. dollar loan to help the government of Cambodia respond to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic

MANILA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ):The Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Wednesday approved a 250-million-U.S. dollar loan to help the government of Cambodia respond to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

The Manila-based bank said the loan will be used to strengthen Cambodia's health care system, increase social assistance to the poor and vulnerable, and provide economic stimulus to businesses, including small and medium-sized enterprises.

The ADB said Cambodia is highly vulnerable to the negative impacts from COVID-19, due to its open economy, narrow economic base, and highly mobile population.

The ADB said it expects Cambodia's economy to contract by 5.5 percent in 2020 due to the decline in tourism; lower exports of garments, footwear, and travel goods; and a slowdown in construction activity. The downturn risks pushing an additional 1.3 million people into poverty.

The ADB said its COVID-19 Active Response and Expenditure Support (CARES) program is funded through the COVID-19 pandemic response option (CPRO) under ADB's Countercyclical Support Facility. CPRO was established as part of ADB's 20-billion-U.S. dollar expanded assistance for developing members' pandemic response, which was announced on April 13.

Related Topics

Loan Exports Poor Dollar Mobile Bank Cambodia April 2020 Asian Development Bank From Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PM urges world to formulate strategy to protect la ..

22 minutes ago

Al Taweelah alumina refinery achieved nameplate ca ..

39 minutes ago

Peskov Rules Out Kremlin Could Be Misdirected on S ..

47 minutes ago

Seoul Mayor Unveils Plan to Make City Carbon Neutr ..

47 minutes ago

Three Talibs Dead, 4 Injured in Clashes With Gov't ..

47 minutes ago

Over 40 Serbian Policemen Injured in Riots in Belg ..

47 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.