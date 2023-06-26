ADB provides 400 mln USD for SE Bangladesh rail project

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Bangladeshi government on Sunday signed a loan agreement for 400 million U.S. dollars to build a dual-gauge railway connecting the country's seaport city Chattogram, some 242 km southeast of Bangladesh's capital city of Dhaka

Sharifa Khan, secretary of Bangladesh's Economic Relations Division, and Jiangbo Ning, ADB deputy country director for Bangladesh, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective sides in Dhaka.

The loan will help complete the construction of the 102 km of the new railway line between Chattogram and Cox's Bazar, one of the world's longest unbroken sandy beaches, about 400 km southeast of Dhaka.