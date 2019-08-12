UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Addis Ababa, Moscow Finishing Talks On Constructing NPP In Ethiopia - Ambassador

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 18 seconds ago Mon 12th August 2019 | 12:10 PM

Addis Ababa, Moscow Finishing Talks on Constructing NPP in Ethiopia - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2019) Addis Ababa and Moscow are close to finishing the negotiations on constructing the first nuclear power plant in Ethiopia with the participation of the Russian nuclear corporation Rosatom, Ethiopian Ambassador to Russia Alemayehu Tegenu told Sputnik.

"We have to have nuclear energy to produce electricity for our economy and our people. That is why we signed the memorandum of understanding with Rosatom and then, again, the road map that we signed in Sochi. Almost now we are finishing negotiations ... it is progressing good. After the negotiations are finished, we will sign the agreement and the construction [of the nuclear power plant] follows," Tegenu said.

Related Topics

Electricity Moscow Russia Nuclear Road Addis Ababa Sochi Ethiopia Agreement

Recent Stories

Coalition Forces intercept, down Houthi-launched d ..

55 minutes ago

Typhoon Lekima kills 44 in eastern China

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 12 August 2019

2 hours ago

Ajman Ruler receives Eid Al Adha well-wishers

12 hours ago

Fujairah Ruler receives Eid Al Adha well-wishers

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.