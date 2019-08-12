Addis Ababa, Moscow Finishing Talks on Constructing NPP in Ethiopia - Ambassador

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2019) Addis Ababa and Moscow are close to finishing the negotiations on constructing the first nuclear power plant in Ethiopia with the participation of the Russian nuclear corporation Rosatom, Ethiopian Ambassador to Russia Alemayehu Tegenu told Sputnik.

"We have to have nuclear energy to produce electricity for our economy and our people. That is why we signed the memorandum of understanding with Rosatom and then, again, the road map that we signed in Sochi. Almost now we are finishing negotiations ... it is progressing good. After the negotiations are finished, we will sign the agreement and the construction [of the nuclear power plant] follows," Tegenu said.