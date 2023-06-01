Additional accommodations being acquired in Makkah to facilitate pilgrims: DG Hajj

Director General Hajj Abdul Wahab Somroo on Thursday said additional accommodations and facilities were being acquired with the support of Saudi authorities to ensure maximum convenience for the Pakistani pilgrims

MAKKAH MUKARMA , (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ) :Director General Hajj Abdul Wahab Somroo on Thursday said additional accommodations and facilities were being acquired with the support of Saudi authorities to ensure maximum convenience for the Pakistani pilgrims.

The overarching objective was to enrich the pilgrims' journey by providing them extensive assistance and convenience, he said during his visit to the residential units of Madinah in order to oversee the amenities offered by the Pakistani Mission in various hotels.

He said all necessary amenities were being diligently provided to the pilgrims, taking into account both our budget constraints and the available capacity.

The DG Hajj said suitable accommodations had been acquired for the Hajj pilgrims despite the presence of Umrah pilgrims and space constraints due to the ongoing Haram expansion plan.

He urged the pilgrims to contact the assistants posted in their respective residences for any complaint or guidance.

Furthermore, he gave clear instructions to the Moavineen, emphasizing the importance of attentiveness and urging them to avoid any lapses while offering assistance to the pilgrims.

He also encouraged the pilgrims to make use of the elevators and food hall facilities in a staggered manner, keeping in view that congestion at those locations was a common occurrence during the Hajj season.