UrduPoint.com

Additional Accommodations Being Acquired In Makkah To Facilitate Pilgrims: DG Hajj

Faizan Hashmi Published June 01, 2023 | 11:28 PM

Additional accommodations being acquired in Makkah to facilitate pilgrims: DG Hajj

Director General Hajj Abdul Wahab Somroo on Thursday said additional accommodations and facilities were being acquired with the support of Saudi authorities to ensure maximum convenience for the Pakistani pilgrims

MAKKAH MUKARMA , (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ) :Director General Hajj Abdul Wahab Somroo on Thursday said additional accommodations and facilities were being acquired with the support of Saudi authorities to ensure maximum convenience for the Pakistani pilgrims.

The overarching objective was to enrich the pilgrims' journey by providing them extensive assistance and convenience, he said during his visit to the residential units of Madinah in order to oversee the amenities offered by the Pakistani Mission in various hotels.

He said all necessary amenities were being diligently provided to the pilgrims, taking into account both our budget constraints and the available capacity.

The DG Hajj said suitable accommodations had been acquired for the Hajj pilgrims despite the presence of Umrah pilgrims and space constraints due to the ongoing Haram expansion plan.

He urged the pilgrims to contact the assistants posted in their respective residences for any complaint or guidance.

Furthermore, he gave clear instructions to the Moavineen, emphasizing the importance of attentiveness and urging them to avoid any lapses while offering assistance to the pilgrims.

He also encouraged the pilgrims to make use of the elevators and food hall facilities in a staggered manner, keeping in view that congestion at those locations was a common occurrence during the Hajj season.

Related Topics

Pakistan Hajj Budget Visit Saudi All

Recent Stories

Erdogan's Inauguration Ceremony, Announcement of C ..

Erdogan's Inauguration Ceremony, Announcement of Cabinet Expected on June 3 - An ..

2 minutes ago
 Elon Musk Ends Visit to China Without Signing Any ..

Elon Musk Ends Visit to China Without Signing Any Tesla-Related Deals - Reports

2 minutes ago
 Stakeholders should pay attention to prisoners' pr ..

Stakeholders should pay attention to prisoners' problems in jails: Federal Ombud ..

2 minutes ago
 US Congressman Roy Requests Pentagon Provide Cost ..

US Congressman Roy Requests Pentagon Provide Cost for 'Pride Month' Events - Let ..

2 minutes ago
 US Astronauts on Space Station Preparing to Instal ..

US Astronauts on Space Station Preparing to Install More Solar Power Arrays - NA ..

2 minutes ago
 Scholz Says Will Speak With Putin at 'Appropriate' ..

Scholz Says Will Speak With Putin at 'Appropriate' Moment

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.