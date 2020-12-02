Additional data on the efficacy of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus will be published in a top peer-reviewed magazine, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2020) Additional data on the efficacy of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus will be published in a top peer-reviewed magazine, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev said Wednesday.

"We showed clearly efficacy [of the Sputnik V vaccine] is about 90 percent and additional data will be also published in one of the top peer-reviewed magazines," Dmitriev said at a presentation of the vaccine at the UN.