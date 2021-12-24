UrduPoint.com

Additional Gas Supplies To Europe Via Nord Stream 2 Would Lower Prices - Putin

It is foolish for European countries to prevent the launch of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project, since additional gas supplies to the market would lower the price of fuel, including for Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2021) It is foolish for European countries to prevent the launch of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project, since additional gas supplies to the market would lower the price of fuel, including for Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"It is also stupid for those who do not allow this system to work, because additional gas supplies to the European market would certainly lower the price on the exchange, on the spot. And since many countries, by the way, including the same Ukraine, which depends on the spot today it was their own choice, they do not want to buy from us directly, and for them the price would have dropped significantly.

They just bite the hand that feeds them," Putin said at a joint meeting of the State Council and the Council for Science and education.

European countries resell Russian gas via reverse, but this does not increase the volume of fuel on the market, and all accusations against Russia are nonsense, Putin said.

"Some consumers do not order additional volumes of gas, while others have taken it, they supply it in reverse mode in the opposite direction. Our gas, in fact, does not increase the amount of Russian gas on the European market. The price is growing. But God be with them, this is theirs decision. But it's surprising that they are beginning to accuse us. It's just nonsense," he said.

