UrduPoint.com

Additional German Troops Begin Arriving In Lithuania

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 14, 2022 | 07:30 PM

Additional German troops begin arriving in Lithuania

Dozens of the 350 troop reinforcements promised by Germany began arriving in NATO ally Lithuania on Monday amid regional tensions over Russia's troop build-up around Ukraine

KAUNAS, Lithuania, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :Dozens of the 350 troop reinforcements promised by Germany began arriving in NATO ally Lithuania on Monday amid regional tensions over Russia's troop build-up around Ukraine.

A military transport plane carrying German soldiers arrived in Kaunas -- the Baltic state's second largest city -- to begin the deployment, an AFP photographer saw.

Germany already has around 550 soldiers stationed in Lithuania and leads the NATO multinational battalion there.

The additional forces will be backed up by 100 military vehicles, the commander of the battle group Daniel Andrae told reporters.

"We are looking forward to integrate them into the battle group," he said.

"For me as a commander it is always good to get additional capabilities and forces... to be ready for everything which might come up," he added.

The Baltic nation borders both Russia and Belarus.

NATO's "enhanced forward presence" in Poland and the Baltic states, all of which are alliance members, was decided following Russia's annexation of Crimea in 2014.

"Germany's decision to send more troops to Lithuania is an important and timely decision, demonstrating NATO's solidarity, unity and commitment to collective defence," Lithuanian Defence Minister Arvydas Anusauskas said in a statement.

The boosted German force makes Lithuania Germany's second-biggest deployment after Mali.

With more than 100,000 Russian troops massed on the Ukrainian border, fears are mounting that a major conflict could break out in Europe.

As part of the intensive diplomacy sparked by security tensions, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz landed in Kyiv on Monday for crisis talks ahead of a visit to Moscow.

Related Topics

NATO Defence Minister Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe German Visit Vehicles Germany Mali Kaunas Alliance Belarus Poland Lithuania Border All Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

PSL 2022: Kings won the toss, opt to bowl first

PSL 2022: Kings won the toss, opt to bowl first

3 minutes ago
 Erin Holland adds colors to PSL 2022

Erin Holland adds colors to PSL 2022

16 minutes ago
 COAS meets President, PM  

COAS meets President, PM  

25 minutes ago
 Russia sees 'chance' to agree with West on securit ..

Russia sees 'chance' to agree with West on security: Lavrov to Putin

58 seconds ago
 Camilla tests positive, days after Prince Charles

Camilla tests positive, days after Prince Charles

59 seconds ago
 Cold, dry weather to continue in most parts: Spoke ..

Cold, dry weather to continue in most parts: Spokesperson PMD

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>