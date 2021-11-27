UrduPoint.com

Additional Iraqi Airways Flight From Minsk Scheduled For Sunday Evening - Airport

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 27th November 2021 | 01:03 PM

An additional evacuation flight by Iraqi Airways from Minsk is planned for Sunday evening, according to the online board of departures and arrivals of the Belarusian capital's airport

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2021) An additional evacuation flight by Iraqi Airways from Minsk is planned for Sunday evening, according to the online board of departures and arrivals of the Belarusian capital's airport.

Earlier in the week, two return flights by Iraqi Airways were scheduled for Friday and Saturday.

The additional flight is scheduled for 10:45 p.m. local time (19:45 GMT) from Minsk to Erbil.

