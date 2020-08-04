(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2020) Additional units of the Lebanese armed forces are moving towards the Beirut port area where a powerful blast occurred on Tuesday, a Sputnik corresponded reported from the scene.

According to one of the military officers, soldiers were deployed to maintain order and help medical and civil defense personnel working on site.

A fire at the accident site is still ongoing, and military helicopters are engaged in the emergency response.

Health workers told Sputnik that continuous evacuation of the injured people and on-site assistance has been ongoing for several hours.