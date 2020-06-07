Additional National Guard Troops Brought to US Capital Amid Unrest May Leave Monday - Head

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2020) Nearly 4,000 additional troops deployed to the US capital from other states amid mass anti-racism protests in the country may be leaving as early as Monday, Washington National Guard Commander Major General William J. Walker said in an interview with the CNN broadcaster.

National Guard forces have been activated across the US in the wake of unrest that followed protests against police violence and racism. Saturday marked what a Sputnik corespondent called the biggest day of protests yet in Washington D.C. Thousands of people took the streets of the capital, staging rallies near the Lincoln Memorial and the White House and marching past the Capitol and the State Department. Officers, sometimes accompanied by National Guard soldiers, were present at the scene, but wore plain uniforms rather than riot gear and interacted amiably with people.

"They will be redeploying this week. Probably as early as Monday," Walker said.

According to the commander, approximately 3,900 out-of-state National Guard forces from 11 states were brought to help the 1,200-strong contingent of the capital in light of the protests.

The military also noted that National Guard troops were not involved in using force to clear Lafayette Park on Monday night and stationed only to minimize their interactions with protesters.

"They held the line, they never advanced on the crowd," Walker said.

Meanwhile, Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy, who oversees the Washington D. C. National Guard, told CNN that the authorities was considering the possibility of sending additional National Guard troops home due to the peaceful nature of the demonstrations.

A wave of protests against police brutality has been sweeping the US since late May after the death George Floyd, an African-American man, in Minneapolis police custody. Floyd died on May 25 after a white police officer, Derek Chauvin, pinned him to the ground with his knee for over eight minutes. Chauvin was charged with second-degree and third-degree murder and manslaughter while other three officers involved in the incident were charged with aiding and abetting murder and manslaughter.

The incident also triggered mass demonstrations in a number of countries across the world with some of them turning violent and leading to clashes with law enforcement officers.