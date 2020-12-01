UrduPoint.com
Additional OPEC Meeting Planned For Tuesday Cancelled - Source

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 02:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2020) An additional OPEC meeting planned for December 1 has been cancelled, a source in one of the delegations told Sputnik.

"There will be nothing tomorrow. There is just the OPEC+ meeting that is now set for December 3," the source said on Monday.

Earlier, a source in one of the delegations told Sputnik that the meeting of all OPEC+ countries, which was supposed to be held in a video conference mode on December 1, was postponed to December 3.

"The meeting of the OPEC and non-OPEC countries has been postponed to December 3 due to the need for additional consultations," the source said.

