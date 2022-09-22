Additional Sanctions to Be Imposed on Russia Over Donbas Referenda - EU Statement

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2022) The European Union will impose new sanctions on Russia's leadership and people involved in organizing referenda in the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR), the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, according to a declaration by EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on behalf of the EU.

"Russia, its political leadership, and all those involved in organizing these 'referenda' as well as in other violations of international law and international humanitarian law in Ukraine will be held accountable, and additional restrictive measures against Russia will be brought forward as soon as possible in coordination with our partners," Borrell said.