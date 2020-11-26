UrduPoint.com
'Additional Study' Needed For AstraZeneca Vaccine: Company

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 44 seconds ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 10:24 PM

The head of British drug manufacturer AstraZeneca said on Thursday further research was needed on its Covid-19 vaccine after questions emerged over the protection it could offer

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :The head of British drug manufacturer AstraZeneca said on Thursday further research was needed on its Covid-19 vaccine after questions emerged over the protection it could offer.

"Now that we've found what looks like a better efficacy we have to validate this, so we need to do an additional study," chief executive Pascal Soriot told Bloomberg in an interview.

