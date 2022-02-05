UrduPoint.com

Additional UK Forces May Arrive In Estonia In February - UK Ambassador

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 05, 2022 | 04:30 AM

Additional UK Forces May Arrive in Estonia in February - UK Ambassador

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2022) The additional UK forces may arrive in Estonia this month amid the tensions on the Russian-Ukrainian border, UK Ambassador in Tallinn Ross Allen said.

The diplomat told the ERR broadcaster on Friday some 850 officers with tanks and artillery systems are currently deployed to Germany and are preparing for the transfer to Estonia. According to the UK Defense Ministry's plans, the first part of the troops will be redeployed from Germany to Estonia this month.

Allen added that it was unknown how long the additional UK forces would remain in Estonia: this would depend on the further developments.

Lt. Gen. Martin Herem, the Commander of the Estonian Defense Forces, said that the country was ready for accepting the additional UK forces that will be deployed to the town of Tapa.

NATO is currently boosting its eastern flank as in the past few months, the West and Ukraine have accused Russia of massing troops near the Ukrainian border in alleged preparation for invasion. Russia said that it has no intention of invading Ukraine, while stressing that it has the right to move its forces within its own territory.

