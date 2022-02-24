UrduPoint.com

Additional UK Military Contingent To Arrive In Estonia On Friday - Defense Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 24, 2022 | 06:30 PM

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) Additional UK military contingent will arrive in Estonia on Friday, Secretary of the Estonian Defense Ministry Kusti Salm said on Thursday.

"The first additional UK soldiers are due to start arriving in Estonia on Friday," Salm told a briefing in Tallinn.

The press service of the UK Prime Minister reported earlier that London is considering the possibility of doubling the number of its military contingent in Estonia and redeploying defensive weapons due to the situation around Ukraine. There are currently 900 British troops in Estonia as part of the NATO International Battalion, bringing the total to 1,800 people.

The UK Ambassador to Tallinn, Ross Allen, said that it is not yet known exactly how long additional British forces will stay in Estonia as it will depend on the security situation in the region.

On Thursday morning, Russian President Vladimir Putin declared a military operation in Ukraine. In a televised speech, the Russian leader said that the self-proclaimed Luhansk and Donetsk republics requested help from Russia to counter Ukraine's military aggression.

