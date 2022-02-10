UrduPoint.com

Additional UK Military Units Start Arriving In Poland - Defense Ministry

Sumaira FH Published February 10, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Additional UK Military Units Start Arriving in Poland - Defense Ministry

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2022) Additional UK troops began to arrive in Poland, Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said on Thursday.

UK Defense Minister Ben Wallace on Monday announced that the UK will send a further 350 troops to Poland that will add to the 100 British military engineers that were deployed last year during the migrant crisis at the Polish-Belarussian border.

"The UK soldiers are arriving now. We agreed that 350 British soldiers, British marines will strengthen the defense of Poland and the eastern flank of NATO," Blaszczak told reporters.

Related Topics

NATO Wallace United Kingdom Poland Border

Recent Stories

Turkish Van cats under goes to dozens of academic ..

Turkish Van cats under goes to dozens of academic studies

2 minutes ago
 Maj Gen Dr Zulfiqar's services towards prevention ..

Maj Gen Dr Zulfiqar's services towards prevention of heart diseases remembered

2 minutes ago
 COVID-19 claims 11 more lives, 100 new infections ..

COVID-19 claims 11 more lives, 100 new infections in RWP

2 minutes ago
 vivo’s Latest Smartphone Features Revealed — V ..

Vivo’s Latest Smartphone Features Revealed — V23 5G to Come with ‘Color Ch ..

51 minutes ago
 UK Recorded Highest Number of Antisemitic Incident ..

UK Recorded Highest Number of Antisemitic Incidents in 2021 - Report

18 minutes ago
 Luhansk Accuses OSCE Observers of Concealing Kiev' ..

Luhansk Accuses OSCE Observers of Concealing Kiev's Deployment of Heavy Arms in ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>