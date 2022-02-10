Additional UK Military Units Start Arriving in Poland - Defense Ministry

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2022) Additional UK troops began to arrive in Poland, Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said on Thursday.

UK Defense Minister Ben Wallace on Monday announced that the UK will send a further 350 troops to Poland that will add to the 100 British military engineers that were deployed last year during the migrant crisis at the Polish-Belarussian border.

"The UK soldiers are arriving now. We agreed that 350 British soldiers, British marines will strengthen the defense of Poland and the eastern flank of NATO," Blaszczak told reporters.