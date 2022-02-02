UrduPoint.com

Additional US Troops In Europe Not To Fight But Ensure Defense Of NATO Allies - Pentagon

Faizan Hashmi Published February 02, 2022 | 08:43 PM

The additional US forces set to be deployed in Europe will not fight in Ukraine, but will ensure protection of the NATO allies, Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2022) The additional US forces set to be deployed in Europe will not fight in Ukraine, but will ensure protection of the NATO allies, Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby said on Wednesday.

"These are not permanent moves. They are moved designed to respond to the current security environment ," Kirby said during a press briefing. "Moreover, these forces are not going to fight in Ukraine, they are going to ensure the robust defense of our NATO allies."

