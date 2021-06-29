The addition of a modified coronavirus developed with US funding to India's coronavirus vaccine boost protection against the more contagious Delta variant provides 100 percent efficacy against severe cases of the disease, including hospitalization, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2021) The addition of a modified coronavirus developed with US funding to India's coronavirus vaccine boost protection against the more contagious Delta variant provides 100 percent efficacy against severe cases of the disease, including hospitalization, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) said on Tuesday.

"Unpublished interim results from the Phase 3 trial indicate that the vaccine has 78 percent efficacy against symptomatic disease, 100 percent efficacy against severe COVID-19, including hospitalization, and 70% efficacy against asymptomatic infection with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19," an NIH press release said.

The adjuvant, or additive, for India's COVAXIN vaccine was discovered and tested in the laboratory by the US biotech company ViroVax, with support exclusively from the NIH's National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), the release said.

Laboratory tests on blood serum showed the vaccine generates antibodies that effectively neutralize the Alpha and Delta variants first identified in the UK and India, respectively, the release added.