UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Additive Created With US Funds Boosts Efficacy Of India's COVID-19 Vaccine - Health Dept.

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 09:03 PM

Additive Created With US Funds Boosts Efficacy of India's COVID-19 Vaccine - Health Dept.

The addition of a modified coronavirus developed with US funding to India's coronavirus vaccine boost protection against the more contagious Delta variant provides 100 percent efficacy against severe cases of the disease, including hospitalization, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2021) The addition of a modified coronavirus developed with US funding to India's coronavirus vaccine boost protection against the more contagious Delta variant provides 100 percent efficacy against severe cases of the disease, including hospitalization, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) said on Tuesday.

"Unpublished interim results from the Phase 3 trial indicate that the vaccine has 78 percent efficacy against symptomatic disease, 100 percent efficacy against severe COVID-19, including hospitalization, and 70% efficacy against asymptomatic infection with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19," an NIH press release said.

The adjuvant, or additive, for India's COVAXIN vaccine was discovered and tested in the laboratory by the US biotech company ViroVax, with support exclusively from the NIH's National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), the release said.

Laboratory tests on blood serum showed the vaccine generates antibodies that effectively neutralize the Alpha and Delta variants first identified in the UK and India, respectively, the release added.

Related Topics

India Company United Kingdom From Blood Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohammed Al Bowardi receives Acting Defence Minist ..

5 minutes ago

Defending champions Wapda move in Netball semis

1 minute ago

Punjab University pays tribute to Dr Mughees

1 minute ago

ICAO Meeting on Ryanair Incident Held in 'Working ..

1 minute ago

9-year old girl murderer gets death sentence

1 minute ago

Illegal Aliens Once Removed From US Not Entitled t ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.