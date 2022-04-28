Adenovirus May Be Cause of New Acute Hepatitis, No Link to COVID-19 Vaccination - WHO

New hepatitis of unknown origin is not linked to COVID-19 vaccination and may be caused by an adenovirus, Dr. Philippa Easterbrook, a medical expert at the World Health Organization (WHO) Global HIV, Hepatitis and STI programme, said during a briefing on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2022) New hepatitis of unknown origin is not linked to COVID-19 vaccination and may be caused by an adenovirus, Dr. Philippa Easterbrook, a medical expert at the World Health Organization (WHO) Global HIV, Hepatitis and STI programme, said during a briefing on Thursday.

"The majority of children, as part of this investigation, did not receive the COVID vaccine, so at present it does not seem to be a link. One of the early inquiries in terms of other infections that might cause this was a signal in at least some of the cases of adenovirus," Dr. Easterbrook said during a briefing, adding that even though an adenovirus is not yet proven to be the main cause of the illness, this is "a promising signal."

According to Dr. Richard Pebody, the High Threat Pathogens Infectious Hazard Management team leader at the WHO Regional Office for Europe, WHO recorded around 170 cases in 16 countries across the globe with the majority of cases detected in Europe.

"At this point, we have around 170 cases across 16 different countries.

Mainly countries in Europe, but also some cases in a couple of other regions as well. So, it spread across quite a number of places and as I mentioned before the majority of cases are still from the UK, but there are some other countries that are reporting cases, for example Spain, Israel, the United States," Dr. Pebody said.

On Saturday, the World Health Organization (WHO) reported nearly 170 cases of hepatitis of unknown origin among children in 11 European countries. The age of the patients ranged from one month to 16 years. Approximately 10% of patients required liver transplantation. At least one death has been reported.

The WHO also specified that the common viruses that cause acute viral hepatitis, like hepatitis viruses A, B, C, D and E, have not been detected in any of the reported cases, while at least 20 of the patients were tested positive for COVID-19, and 19 had a COVID-19 and adenovirus co-infection.