Adeyemo Makes Three-Day Europe Trip To Coordinate Russia Sanctions, Ukraine Aid - Treasury

Muhammad Irfan Published November 10, 2022 | 09:08 PM

US Treasury Deputy Secretary Wally Adeyemo made a trip to Europe from Monday to Wednesday that largely focused on economic measures to address the conflict in Ukraine, according to a press release on Thursday

"Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo traveled to Paris, France, London, UK, and Brussels, Belgium from November 7-9 to continue close coordination with foreign counterparts on economic measures including sanctions and export controls to counter Russia's war, implementation of the price cap on Russian oil, and economic assistance for the Ukrainian people," the release stated.

Adeyemo also met with executives from the financial and energy sectors to hear their views on reducing Russia's revenues to help ensure the country does not profit from its conflict with Ukraine.

He also discussed with his counterparts global economic conditions and climate issues. This includes the US Inflation Reduction Act's historic climate change investment and investment security, including ensuring that US, UK, and European intellectual and financial capital are not used to support the development of critical technologies used by foreign adversaries.

