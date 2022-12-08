Adeyemo Says Oil Cap Regime Requires No Extra Checks on Ships Passing Via Turkish Waters

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2022) US Deputy Secretary Wally Adeyemo during his conversation with Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Onal on Wednesday pointed out that the oil price cap regime does not require additional checks on ships passing through Turkish waters and only applies to oil of Russian origin.

"(T)he Deputy Secretary and Deputy Foreign Minister discussed implementation of the price cap on Russian seaborne oil, which will limit Russia's key source of revenue while stabilizing global energy markets," the Treasury said in a press release.

"The Deputy Secretary highlighted the fact that the price cap regime only applies to oil of Russian origin and does not necessitate additional checks on ships passing through Turkish territorial waters."

Adeyemo and Onal also expressed their shared interest in keeping global energy markets well-supplied by establishing "a simple compliance regime that would permit seaborne oil to transit the Turkish straits," the readout added.