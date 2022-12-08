UrduPoint.com

Adeyemo Says Oil Cap Regime Requires No Extra Checks On Ships Passing Via Turkish Waters

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 08, 2022 | 01:00 AM

Adeyemo Says Oil Cap Regime Requires No Extra Checks on Ships Passing Via Turkish Waters

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2022) US Deputy Secretary Wally Adeyemo during his conversation with Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Onal on Wednesday pointed out that the oil price cap regime does not require additional checks on ships passing through Turkish waters and only applies to oil of Russian origin.

"(T)he Deputy Secretary and Deputy Foreign Minister discussed implementation of the price cap on Russian seaborne oil, which will limit Russia's key source of revenue while stabilizing global energy markets," the Treasury said in a press release.

"The Deputy Secretary highlighted the fact that the price cap regime only applies to oil of Russian origin and does not necessitate additional checks on ships passing through Turkish territorial waters."

Adeyemo and Onal also expressed their shared interest in keeping global energy markets well-supplied by establishing "a simple compliance regime that would permit seaborne oil to transit the Turkish straits," the readout added.

Related Topics

Russia Oil Price Market

Recent Stories

US Border Patrol Agent Dies While Chasing Illegal ..

US Border Patrol Agent Dies While Chasing Illegal Migrants on Southern Border - ..

10 minutes ago
 Renovation of Multan Cricket Stadium for Pak-Engla ..

Renovation of Multan Cricket Stadium for Pak-England Test match completed

10 minutes ago
 Russia denies links with German 'terrorist' groups ..

Russia denies links with German 'terrorist' groups

10 minutes ago
 President for improving Pakistan's IT ecosystem to ..

President for improving Pakistan's IT ecosystem to facilitate growth

10 minutes ago
 Albanian Prime Minister Warns EU About Russia's In ..

Albanian Prime Minister Warns EU About Russia's Influence Over Balkan Affairs

10 minutes ago
 Canada Sends Diplomatic Mission to Haiti, Encourag ..

Canada Sends Diplomatic Mission to Haiti, Encourages Unity in the Country - Glob ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.