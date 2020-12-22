UrduPoint.com
ADF Radical Group Suspected Of Killing 5 People In Eastern DR Congo - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 54 seconds ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 04:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2020) A group of militants suspected to be associated with the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) radical organization has assaulted a locality in the Democratic Republic of the Congo's eastern province of North-Kivu, killing four civilians and one soldier, the Actualite newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

"The ADF attack took place in the center of Bulongo, in the Kambalango district, next to the market. It was at 9 p.m [20:00 GMT on Monday]. The attackers also succeeded in vandalizing six shops so far that we are in the process of identifying," Bulongo's chief Kahindo Kathembo explained, as cited by the news outlet.

Also, two servicemen and a civilian were severely injured during the assault, the local authorities were reported as saying.

The Democratic Republic of Congo has been engaged in a long-term struggle with the ADF, a rebel group formed in western Uganda to oppose the government. It expanded its activities into the neighboring state of DR Congo.

The ADF is listed as a terrorist organization in Uganda and is believed to be responsible for frequent outbreaks of violence in both Uganda and DR Congo. In 2017, the ADF pledged allegiance to the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia).

