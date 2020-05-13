UrduPoint.com
Adherent Of Radical Islamist Movements Detained In Russian Far East - FSB

Wed 13th May 2020 | 05:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) A 26-year-old adherent of radical Islamist movements has been detained in the Russian Far Eastern city of Khabarovsk for calling for terrorist acts on the internet and justifying terrorism, the Russian Federal Security Service's (FSB) department in the Khabarovsk Territory said in a statement.

"In April 2020, FSB department officers detained a 26-year-old citizen of a Central Asian republic for public calls on the Internet to commit terrorist crimes and justification of terrorism," the FSB said.

It said the man had come to Khabarovsk to earn money in September 2019.

Imbued with radical Islamist ideas, he began to call for terrorist acts and to justify terrorism in his circle. In addition, in February 2020, the foreigner posted materials in the interests of international terrorist organization Jebhat al-Nusra (banned in Russia) on Telegram. The materials called to assist the organization, including financially, as well justified armed struggle "against the enemies of islam."

A criminal case has been opened against the man under the article "public calls for terrorist activities, public justification of terrorism or propaganda of terrorism". He has been arrested.

