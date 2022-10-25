UrduPoint.com

Adidas Ends Partnership With US Rapper Kanye West Over Anti-Semitic Comments

Muhammad Irfan Published October 25, 2022 | 07:21 PM

German sportswear giant Adidas said on Tuesday it had terminated its partnership with US rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, due to anti-Semitic statements and actions that violate the company's values

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2022) German sportswear giant Adidas said on Tuesday it had terminated its partnership with US rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, due to anti-Semitic statements and actions that violate the company's values.

Earlier this month, Adidas said that it would review its collaboration with Ye after he accused the company of plagiarism.

"Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech. Ye's recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company's values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness," the company said in a statement.

Adidas specified that after a thorough review, the company decided to terminate the partnership with the rapper "immediately" and halt production of Yeezy products, as well as stop all payments to Ye and his companies.

According to German newspaper Handelsblatt, the rapper had been designing footwear and apparel for Adidas under the Yeezy brand since 2015. The contract was valid until 2026. Adidas previously described this partnership as the most successful collaboration in the industry's history.

Adidas noted that this decision would have a short-term negative impact of up to 250 million Euros ($247 million) on the company's 2022 net income.

Ye's social media accounts have been blocked following "anti-Semitic" publications.

