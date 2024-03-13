Open Menu

Adidas Reports 2023 Loss, As Kanye Fallout Weighs

Faizan Hashmi Published March 13, 2024 | 01:20 PM

Adidas reports 2023 loss, as Kanye fallout weighs

Frankfurt, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) German sportswear giant Adidas reported an annual loss for 2023 on Wednesday, still weighed down by the fallout from the end of its tie-up with controversial rapper Kanye West.

The loss of 75 million Euros ($82 million) followed a profit of 612 million euros the previous year.

Sales fell by five percent to 21.4 billion euros, and were hit particularly hard in the United States due to the discontinuation of sales of Yeezy trainers that were designed with West.

Sales slipped slightly in the fourth quarter, with a particularly heavy fall in North America as Adidas sold less to wholesalers as it sought to reduce excess inventory.

In 2022, Adidas broke off its contract with West after he made a series of anti-Semitic remarks, leaving it stuck with thousands of unsold Yeezy shoes they had developed together.

Two Yeezy sales in 2023 brought in 750 million euros, well below the 1.2 billion euros of revenue the logo had generated in 2022.

Adidas is giving profits from the sales to charities.

In 2024, Adidas expects sales to grow at a "mid-single-digit rate". The company aims to sell the remaining Yeezy revenue at cost, which would result in sales of around 250 million euros.

Related Topics

German Company Kanye United States From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

Tarar criticizes PTI over alleged call for withdra ..

Tarar criticizes PTI over alleged call for withdrawal of GSP Plus status from EU

1 hour ago
 New Zealand tour to Pakistan announced

New Zealand tour to Pakistan announced

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 March 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 March 2024

5 hours ago
 Government's priority to navigate national challen ..

Government's priority to navigate national challenges: Rana Sana

14 hours ago
 Women's Day declamation contest held at Women Univ ..

Women's Day declamation contest held at Women University Swabi

14 hours ago
Aid ship bound for Gaza as reported malnutrition d ..

Aid ship bound for Gaza as reported malnutrition deaths rise

14 hours ago
 Dastgir stresses people's welfare over political s ..

Dastgir stresses people's welfare over political strife

14 hours ago
 Providing security to high-profile jail inmate top ..

Providing security to high-profile jail inmate top priority

14 hours ago
 Russia says repelled Ukraine border raids

Russia says repelled Ukraine border raids

14 hours ago
 Romania President Iohannis announces NATO chief bi ..

Romania President Iohannis announces NATO chief bid

14 hours ago
 Woman injured in cylinder blast

Woman injured in cylinder blast

14 hours ago

More Stories From World