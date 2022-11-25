Adidas to Probe Claims of Misconduct Against US Rapper Kanye West - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2022) German sportswear giant Adidas launched a probe into misconduct claims against artist Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, who was allegedly responsible for bullying and verbal abuse of the company's employees, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

Earlier in the week, Rolling Stones magazine reported, citing former Adidas employees, that the rapper was responsible for bullying attacks and verbal abuse in the company, while also demonstrating inappropriate behavior by showing intimate photos of his ex-wife Kim Kardashian during job interviews.

"It is currently not clear whether the accusations made in an anonymous letter are true. However, we take these allegations very seriously and have taken the decision to launch an independent investigation of the matter immediately to address the allegations," the company was quoted by the Financial Times as saying in a statement.

Adidas noted, however, that it was yet to clarify whether these accusations were true, according to the newspaper.

In October, Adidas said that it had terminated its partnership with Ye due to anti-Semitic statements and actions that violate the company's values, while also halting production of Yeezy products, as well as stopping all payments to Ye and his companies.

The rapper had been designing footwear and apparel for Adidas under the Yeezy brand since 2015. The contract was valid until 2026. Adidas previously described this partnership as the most successful collaboration in the industry's history.