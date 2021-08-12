UrduPoint.com

Adidas To Sell Reebok To US Firm Authentic Brands Group

Sumaira FH 8 minutes ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 11:51 PM

German sportswear giant Adidas said Thursday it has agreed to sell its ailing Reebok unit to the US company Authentic Brands Group in a deal worth 2.1 billion euros ($2.5 billion).

Adidas bought Reebok in 2006 but announced that it would offload the brand in February this year after struggling to lift the brand's fortunes.

The intended sale was announced as part of the Bavarian group's five-year turnaround plan to increase revenues and profitability.

"Reebok has been a valued part of adidas, and we are grateful for the contributions the brand and the team behind it have made to our company," Adidas CEO Kasper Rorsted said in a press release.

"With this change in ownership, we believe the Reebok brand will be well-positioned for long-term success," Rorsted said.

