Adidas Trips Into Quarterly Loss But Sees Rebound

German sports manufacturer Adidas on Thursday posted a significant second-quarter loss, but said it expected a rebound in the summer as coronavirus restrictions are lifted and online sales boom

Adidas reported a net loss of 295 million Euros ($349 million) in the three months to the end of June, compared with a profit of 531 million euros in the same period the previous year.

Revenue plummeted 35 percent to 3.6 billion euros, from 5.5 billion euros the same period of the previous year.

But the Bavaria-based company boasted of almost doubling its e-commerce sales, as direct-to-consumer revenue increased slightly.

At its most severe point, the pandemic closed 70 percent of Adidas stores worldwide. As of its earnings announcement, 92 percent of stores are operational, it said.

"We are now seeing the light at the end of the tunnel as the normalisation in the physical business continues," Adidas chief executive Kasper Rorsted said.

The world's second-largest sportswear maker said that business has recovered since the end of June and that it anticipates a third-quarter operating profit of 600 million to 700 million euros -- an improvement of around a billion euros on the second quarter -- barring any major further lockdowns.

