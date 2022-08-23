Administration Building in Donetsk Catches Fire After Being Shelled - DPR

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2022) A fire broke out in the administration building of the head of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) after it was shelled, the DPR Territorial Defense Headquarters said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, a Sputnik correspondent said that the administration building was damaged as a result of shelling by Ukrainian troops.

"The shelling of the NATO artillery also damaged the Central Hotel ... and the administration building of the head of the DPR, where a fire broke out," the authority wrote on Telegram.