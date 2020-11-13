UrduPoint.com
Administrator Of Protests-Linked Telegram Channel Detained In Belarus - Interior Ministry

The administrator of a Telegram channel that publicly called for participation in anti-government protests, 32-year-old Minsk resident Mikola Dziadok, was detained in Belarus, the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs said on Thursday

"Employees of [the main directorate for combating organized crime and corruption of] the Ministry of Internal Affairs detained 32-year-old Minsk resident Mikola Dziadok, who for several years administered the radical Telegram channel Mikola, where he publicly called for the participation in the mass riots and protests. Personal data of law enforcement officers, calls for threats, harassment and violence, insults toward the police, journalists and civil servants were also published via the messaging service," the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs said on its Telegram channel.

It is noted that Dziadok was one of the leaders of the anarchist movement in the country, in which he was involved since 2003.

According to the press service, foreign bank cards and large amounts of cash in different currencies were found in an apartment where the detainee had been hiding recently.

The investigators found Dziadok a suspect in a criminal case previously initiated for organizing and preparing actions that violate the public order, the statement added.

Mass protests have been held every weekend in Belarus since the disputed August 9 election, which saw incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko claim a sixth term. The opposition refused to recognize the results, claiming electoral fraud. Security officers used force in suppressing the protests. Three people were officially confirmed dead during protests. Lukashenko's supporters have also organized rallies in his support.

