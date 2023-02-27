Admiral Nakhimov Missile Cruiser to Rejoin Russian Navy in 2024 - Shipbuilder

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Kirov-class nuclear-powered missile cruiser Admiral Nakhimov (Project 11442M) will reenter service with the Russian navy in 2024, the head of the shipbuilding company in charge of repairs said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2023) The Kirov-class nuclear-powered missile cruiser Admiral Nakhimov (Project 11442M) will reenter service with the Russian navy in 2024, the head of the shipbuilding company in charge of repairs said Monday.

"We expect the Admiral Nakhimov to leave (the dock) in 2024. It is already being electrified from the shore and I think that it will be ready to accommodate the crew in six months," United Shipbuilding Corporation CEO Alexei Rakhmanov told Sputnik.

The heavy nuclear missile cruiser has been undergoing a planned overhaul at the corporation's wharf in the northwestern port city of Severodvinsk. Its return to service has been delayed several times.

The wharf administration said in January that the ship had been refitted with new electronics and cruise missiles code-named Kalibr and Onyx (Oniks). After its return to service, it will be the Russian navy's most powerful weapon and a candidate for carrying hypersonic Zircon (Tsirkon) missiles.