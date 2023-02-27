UrduPoint.com

Admiral Nakhimov Missile Cruiser To Rejoin Russian Navy In 2024 - Shipbuilder

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 27, 2023 | 07:02 PM

Admiral Nakhimov Missile Cruiser to Rejoin Russian Navy in 2024 - Shipbuilder

The Kirov-class nuclear-powered missile cruiser Admiral Nakhimov (Project 11442M) will reenter service with the Russian navy in 2024, the head of the shipbuilding company in charge of repairs said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2023) The Kirov-class nuclear-powered missile cruiser Admiral Nakhimov (Project 11442M) will reenter service with the Russian navy in 2024, the head of the shipbuilding company in charge of repairs said Monday.

"We expect the Admiral Nakhimov to leave (the dock) in 2024. It is already being electrified from the shore and I think that it will be ready to accommodate the crew in six months," United Shipbuilding Corporation CEO Alexei Rakhmanov told Sputnik.

The heavy nuclear missile cruiser has been undergoing a planned overhaul at the corporation's wharf in the northwestern port city of Severodvinsk. Its return to service has been delayed several times.

The wharf administration said in January that the ship had been refitted with new electronics and cruise missiles code-named Kalibr and Onyx (Oniks). After its return to service, it will be the Russian navy's most powerful weapon and a candidate for carrying hypersonic Zircon (Tsirkon) missiles.

Related Topics

Russia Nuclear Company Severodvinsk January From Weapon

Recent Stories

Apple Paid $12Mln Antitrust Fine in Kaspersky Lab ..

Apple Paid $12Mln Antitrust Fine in Kaspersky Lab Case - Source

5 minutes ago
 Erdogan Says Turkey to Stop Issuing Building Permi ..

Erdogan Says Turkey to Stop Issuing Building Permits Near Seismic Faults

5 minutes ago
 HBL PSL 8: Lahore Qalandars win toss, decide to ba ..

HBL PSL 8: Lahore Qalandars win toss, decide to bat first against Islamabad Unit ..

25 minutes ago
 Central Asian Countries, US to Discuss Economic Pa ..

Central Asian Countries, US to Discuss Economic Partnership in Astana - Kazakh M ..

19 minutes ago
 The Islamabad High Court (IHC) terminates contempt ..

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) terminates contempt plea against PEMRA

17 minutes ago
 Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) displ ..

Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) displays eye catching art show

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.