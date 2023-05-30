Admiral Nakhimov Nuclear-Powered Missile Cruiser to Enter Sea Trials by Year-End - Shoigu

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2023) The upgraded nuclear-powered missile cruiser Admiral Nakhimov that will carry Zircon hypersonic missiles will enter sea trials at the end of the year, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday.

"Modernization of the Admiral Nakhimov missile cruiser involves equipping it with the latest modern equipment, long-range high-precision weapons, including Zircon hypersonic missiles. Sea trials of the ship are scheduled for the end of 2023," Shoigu said at a conference call.