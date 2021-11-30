UrduPoint.com

Admiral Radakin Takes Over From General Carter As UKs Chief Of Defense Staff

Muhammad Irfan 9 minutes ago Tue 30th November 2021 | 10:55 PM

Admiral Radakin Takes Over From General Carter As UKs Chief of Defense Staff

Adm. Tony Radakin, former head of the Royal Navy, on Tuesday officially began his new role as the United Kingdom's Chief of Defense Staff, replacing Gen. Nicholas Carter, Defense Secretary Ben Wallace announced

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2021) Adm. Tony Radakin, former head of the Royal Navy, on Tuesday officially began his new role as the United Kingdom's Chief of Defense Staff, replacing Gen. Nicholas Carter, Defense Secretary Ben Wallace announced.

"I'm delighted to congratulate Admiral Sir Tony Radakin on his appointment as Chief of the Defence Staff, a post he will take up on November 30th," Wallace said in a statement released by his office.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson also congratulated Radakin for his new post, which was approved by Queen Elizabeth II, and praised his previous military leadership as First Sea Lord and Chief of the Naval Staff.

"I have every confidence he will be an exceptional Chief of the Defence Staff," Johnson was quoted as saying in the official statement, adding that his government has made a clear commitment to create the armed forces of the future, "establishing the biggest defence investment programme since the Cold War."

Carter had been expected to retire in June but was asked by Johnson to stay in post until late this year, while Radakin was replaced by Adm. Ben Key as head of the Royal Navy.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Wallace United Kingdom June November Post Government

Recent Stories

FIFA Sets Up Integrity Task Force for Arab Cup 202 ..

FIFA Sets Up Integrity Task Force for Arab Cup 2021 - Organization

6 minutes ago
 First US Drug Overdose Prevention Center Opens in ..

First US Drug Overdose Prevention Center Opens in New York City - Mayor

6 minutes ago
 Famed Austrian Maker of Mozartkugel Sweets Files f ..

Famed Austrian Maker of Mozartkugel Sweets Files for Bankruptcy

6 minutes ago
 Ex-Trump Chief of Staff Meadows Agrees to Cooperat ..

Ex-Trump Chief of Staff Meadows Agrees to Cooperate With Jan. 6 House Probe - Ch ..

6 minutes ago
 Biden Signs Four Bills Into Law That Will Provide ..

Biden Signs Four Bills Into Law That Will Provide Additional Veteran Benefits

6 minutes ago
 NATO Foreign Ministers Say Russia Should 'Stop Esc ..

NATO Foreign Ministers Say Russia Should 'Stop Escalation' on Border With Ukrain ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.