Admiral Radakin Takes Over From General Carter As UKs Chief of Defense Staff

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2021) Adm. Tony Radakin, former head of the Royal Navy, on Tuesday officially began his new role as the United Kingdom's Chief of Defense Staff, replacing Gen. Nicholas Carter, Defense Secretary Ben Wallace announced.

"I'm delighted to congratulate Admiral Sir Tony Radakin on his appointment as Chief of the Defence Staff, a post he will take up on November 30th," Wallace said in a statement released by his office.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson also congratulated Radakin for his new post, which was approved by Queen Elizabeth II, and praised his previous military leadership as First Sea Lord and Chief of the Naval Staff.

"I have every confidence he will be an exceptional Chief of the Defence Staff," Johnson was quoted as saying in the official statement, adding that his government has made a clear commitment to create the armed forces of the future, "establishing the biggest defence investment programme since the Cold War."

Carter had been expected to retire in June but was asked by Johnson to stay in post until late this year, while Radakin was replaced by Adm. Ben Key as head of the Royal Navy.