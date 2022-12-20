Admission of New Members to CSTO Not Being Discussed - Secretary General

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2022) Admission of new members to the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) is not being discussed, CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas told Sputnik.

"No, this issue is not being discussed now.

And there is no need to address it in a simplified way, there is no need to chase after quantity," Zas said.

Steps to expand the organization, he stressed, should increase its effectiveness and strengthen overall security.

"We need to work not for quantity, but for quality," Zas said.

The CSTO includes six states - Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan.