Admitting Ukraine to NATO Now Would Mean War With Russia - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2023) It would be inappropriate to admit Ukraine to NATO amid the ongoing conflict with Russia as this move would mean the beginning of war with Russia and US President Joe Biden promised that would not happen during his administration, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Tuesday.

"It would not be appropriate to admit Ukraine at this time to NATO while it's in a war, that would then mean the United States would be in a war with Russia, something President Biden has made clear from the outset, would not happen under his leadership," Miller said during a press briefing.

Miller's comment comes after the conclusion of the first day of the NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, where the alliance denied Kiev membership until a number of conditions are met.

Moreover, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said during a press conference earlier on Tuesday that there is no point in discussing Ukraine's membership in NATO if Kiev does not prevail in the ongoing conflict.

In early June, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Kiev hoped to receive a clear invitation to join the bloc at the Vilnius summit. He also said the Ukrainian military was disappointed that Ukraine had not yet received a clear positive response about joining both the European Union and NATO.