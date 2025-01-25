Open Menu

Adopted Without Consent, A Greenlandic Woman Seeks Justice

Published January 25, 2025

Copenhagen, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) Kalanguak Absalonsen was born in Greenland in 1971 and adopted a few years later by a Danish family without her mother's informed consent, cutting her off from her Inuit culture for more than 50 years.

Now she wants Denmark to compensate her for her wrongful adoption.

"My mother didn't know what it meant when she signed the paper, that she wouldn't be allowed to have any contact with me," the 53-year-old told AFP in her Copenhagen apartment.

In 1975, her mother was a young widow with five children, struggling to make ends meet in Greenland at a time when Denmark had a strategy of cultural assimilation for its former Arctic colony, today an autonomous territory.

Her mother's employer, a Dane, suggested she consider putting some of her offspring up for adoption.

The employer's brother, who was temporarily living in Greenland with his wife and children, ended up adopting Kalanguak, whose name was changed to the more Danish-sounding Karen.

"When she was told 'You can give them to a Danish family', my mother didn't say 'no' but she didn't say 'yes' either," Absalonsen said.

Her mother gave four of her five children up for adoption.

"After I arrived in Denmark, she wanted to see me but they said 'No, you're not allowed to have any contact with Kalanguak'," Absalonsen explained.

According to anthropologist Gitte Reimer, the misunderstanding was probably the result of a vast difference between Denmark's adoption legislation and culture, and the Inuit tradition of open adoptions.

Among Inuits, adopted children maintain regular contact with their biological parents.

Absalonsen grew up in a village in Jutland, in continental Denmark, raised as a Dane with very little insight into her Inuit heritage.

"My parents closed the door to Greenland," she recalled.

She first saw photographs of her hometown, Sisimiut, when she was 14 years old.

