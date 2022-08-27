Adopting NPT Final Document Without Consensus Would Cause More Harm - Russian Diplomat

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2022) Russia says adopting document for the sake of the adoption would not make sense for the future of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Office and Other International Organizations in Geneva Andrey Belousov said during remarks at the UN.

"We consider consensus for consensus is safe and reasonable. If a document that does not satisfy any of the participating states were adopted, it would have in our view, greater negative consequences for the NPT and its regime than its absence in the future," Belousov said on Friday.