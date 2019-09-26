UrduPoint.com
Adoption Of The National Strategy Of Turkmenistan On Climate Change

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 03:48 PM

Adoption of the National Strategy of Turkmenistan on Climate Change

Ashgabat (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019) The National Strategy of Turkmenistan on Climate Change has been adopted and presently serves as the main national document on the implementation of activities in the area of climate change.

The National Strategy of Turkmenistan on Climate Change reflects the national viewpoint of the issues related to the climate change and acts as a basis for developing and implementing the state policy of Turkmenistan in the area of climate change and its impacts.

The worsening of global climate change brought to the adoption of immediate measures. The Government of Turkmenistan designed an action plan based on the Sustainable Development Goals including the Goal 13: Take urgent action to combat climate change and its impacts, as well as the need for timely implementation of the obligations of the Paris Agreement.

The need for revising and renewing the National Strategy of Turkmenistan on Climate Change came about. In this context, in 2018 the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment Protection of Turkmenistan initiated the preparation of the new version of the National Strategy of Turkmenistan on Climate Change, in assistance of the UNDP.

On the international arena, this Strategy serves as the main instrument of Turkmenistan reflecting the standpoint of the country during the negotiations and acts as the fundamental document for the preparation of reports on the implementation of its obligations in the framework of global climate agreements.

The adoption by the United Nations General Assembly of two Resolutions on “The Cooperation between the United Nations and the International Fund of Saving the Aral Sea” in 2018 and 2019 initiated by President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov has a direct connection to the establishment of full format international mechanism of collaboration in the area of ecology and particularly to the joint work on the prevention of the Aral Sea crisis’ impacts.

In the framework of the chairmanship in the International Fund of Saving the Aral Sea for 2017-2019, Turkmenistan already implements a number of proposals on the intensification of cooperation between the countries of the region with the aim of developing the ecological and social-economic situation in the Aral Sea basin.

This strategy is the recognition of the merits of Turkmenistan in the process of strengthening efficient international collaboration on improving the ecological and social-economic situation in the world.

