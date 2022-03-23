The adoption of West's draft UNGA resolution on Ukraine would hurdle peace efforts and embolden Kiev's negotiators, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2022) The adoption of West's draft UNGA resolution on Ukraine would hurdle peace efforts and embolden Kiev's negotiators, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said on Wednesday.

"Let me be clear that this scenario will make a resolution to the situation in Ukraine more difficult because it will more likely embolden Ukrainian negotiators and nudge them into maintaining the current unrealistic position, which is not related to the situation on the ground, nor to the need to tackle the root causes (of the conflict)," Nebenzia said during an emergency session of the UN General Assembly.