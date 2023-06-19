UrduPoint.com

Adulterated Alcohol Poisonings In Northern Iran Rise To 171 - University

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 19, 2023 | 06:40 PM

Adulterated Alcohol Poisonings in Northern Iran Rise to 171 - University

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2023) The number of people poisoned by methanol in Iran's northern Alborz Province has risen to 171, Shahram Sayadi, the dean of the Alborz University of Medical Sciences, said on Monday.

"According to the latest data, the number of people poisoned by alcohol containing methanol in the past five days has reached 171," Sayadi was quoted as saying by Iranian news agency IRNA.

Earlier in the day, Sayadi said that 155 people had been poisoned by adulterated alcohol.

Last week, six people were arrested for distributing adulterated alcohol that led to a mass poisoning. The investigation determined that the suspects bought technical alcohol from a body spray factory, the province's police commander, Hamid Hadavand, said, adding that police officers have seized 6,500 liters of adulterated alcohol from the factory.

