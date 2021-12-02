UrduPoint.com

Adults Under 65 Run 233% Higher Risk Of Death After Recovering From Severe COVID - Study

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021) Adults under 65 are 233% more likely to die in 12 months after recovering from a severe case of COVID-19, according to a new study published in medical journal Frontiers in Medicine on Wednesday.

The study's authors from the University of Florida analyzed the electronic health records of 13,638 patients, including those with severe and mild COVID-19 as well as those who tested negative, finding out that those hospitalized for COVID-19 face a significantly greater risk of mortality within the ensuing 12 months.

"This study provides evidence that the increased risk of death from COVID-19 is not limited to the initial episode of COVID-19, but a severe episode of COVID-19 carries with it a substantially increased risk of death in the following 12 months.

In fact, the risk of 12-month mortality among adults under 65 who are hospitalized with COVID-19 is increased by 233% over those who are COVID-19 negative," the study read.

The researchers went on to add that almost 80% of the downstream deaths "were for causes other than respiratory or cardiovascular."

The authors also mentioned no significant differences in mortality risk between those who had a mild infection and those who did not have COVID-19, alleging that vaccination can prevent potential post-disease deaths.

